What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NICE

Analysts' ratings for NICE NICE over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $207.64, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average represents a 1.03% decrease from the previous average price target of $209.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NICE is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Wright DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $150.00 $195.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Announces Neutral $195.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $161.00 $161.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $153.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $211.00 $214.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NICE. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of NICE's market position.

Discovering NICE: A Closer Look

NICE Ltd is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Software is deployed primarily on the cloud, but also on premises. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone is the leading CCaaS platform providing solutions such as call routing, interactive voice response, digital self-service, and workforce engagement management. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money-laundering, and compliance solutions.

Breaking Down NICE's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NICE displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

