What Analysts Are Saying About Coherent Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 19 analysts have published ratings on Coherent COHR in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $101.74, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $94.21, the current average has increased by 7.99%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coherent is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $97.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $100.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $92.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $100.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $83.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $86.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $74.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $70.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $86.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coherent. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coherent's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Coherent: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Coherent's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

