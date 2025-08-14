Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Pennant Gr

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Pennant Gr PNTG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $30.75, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Highlighting a 3.91% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $32.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Pennant Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $32.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pennant Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pennant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pennant Gr: A Closer Look

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Pennant Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pennant Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.08% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pennant Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

