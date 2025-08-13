What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Altimmune

Altimmune ALT underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.2, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Highlighting a 14.74% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Altimmune's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $15.00 $25.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Altimmune. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Altimmune's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Altimmune

Altimmune Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity, metabolic diseases, and liver diseases. Its product candidate, pemvidutide (formerly known as ALT-801), is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist. Pemvidutide is currently in clinical development for obesity and metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The company also plans to pursue additional indications for pemvidutide that leverage the differentiated clinical profile of pemvidutide.

Altimmune's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Altimmune's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately 0.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Altimmune's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -391500.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Altimmune's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Altimmune adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

