Where Stoke Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Stoke Therapeutics STOK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.53% increase from the previous average price target of $20.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stoke Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $22.00 $16.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $30.00 - Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stoke Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stoke Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stoke Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Stoke Therapeutics Better

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to restore naturally-occurring protein levels selectively. Its first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome. The company provides early programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye, to up-regulate the protein expression of the underlying disease gene in a mutation-agnostic manner.

Stoke Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Stoke Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3661.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stoke Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 71.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoke Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 33.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

