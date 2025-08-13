Assessing Acadia Healthcare Co: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 28.95% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Acadia Healthcare Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $28.00 $43.00 Andrew Mok UBS Lowers Buy $31.00 $45.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $29.00 $36.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Acadia Healthcare Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Acadia Healthcare Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Acadia Healthcare Co analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The company's revenue is derived from services rendered to patients for inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse care, outpatient psychiatric care, and adolescent residential treatment.

Acadia Healthcare Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.