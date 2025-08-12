A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Camden Prop Trust Through 11 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Camden Prop Trust CPT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $123.91, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Highlighting a 4.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $129.09.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $128.00 $137.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $114.00 $117.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $117.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $117.00 $124.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $118.00 $120.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $114.00 $126.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $136.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $136.00 $144.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $122.00 $130.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $131.00 $129.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

A Deep Dive into Camden Prop Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

