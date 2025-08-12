What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Vistra VST, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $205.0, a high estimate of $241.00, and a low estimate of $164.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.89% increase from the previous average price target of $169.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Vistra among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $229.00 $191.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $241.00 $145.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $207.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $186.00 $178.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $207.00 $160.00 Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $164.00 $134.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $178.00 $172.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vistra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Financial Insights: Vistra

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vistra showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.53% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vistra's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vistra's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

