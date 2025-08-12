Breaking Down Agree Realty: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Agree Realty ADC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Agree Realty, presenting an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.5%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Agree Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $80.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $77.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $78.00 $81.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Agree Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Agree Realty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agree Realty analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Financial Milestones: Agree Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.