Deep Dive Into Equity Residential Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Equity Residential EQR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Equity Residential, presenting an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $80.50, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average represents a 3.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $78.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Equity Residential. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $80.50 $80.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $76.00 $84.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $82.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $71.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equity Residential's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Equity Residential's Background

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Equity Residential's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

