Demystifying American Public Education: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on American Public Education APEI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Public Education, presenting an average target of $34.75, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $30.67, the current average has increased by 13.3%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Public Education by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Raj Sharma B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $36.00 Luke Horton Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $36.00 - Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Public Education compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Public Education's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Public Education

American Public Education Inc provides online and campus based postsecondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are three reporting segments: the American Public University segment which is the key revenue generator; the Rasmussen University Segment and the Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

A Deep Dive into American Public Education's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Public Education displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Public Education's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Public Education's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: American Public Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

