Demystifying C3.ai: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for C3.ai AI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 3 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.18, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 4.95% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.70.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive C3.ai is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Underperform $13.00 $25.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $40.00 - Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Radi Sultan UBS Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $56.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $22.00 $20.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $27.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Underweight $18.00 $17.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to C3.ai. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C3.ai compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of C3.ai's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

