Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Exact Sciences Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Exact Sciences EXAS in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exact Sciences, presenting an average target of $58.71, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average represents a 10.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $65.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Exact Sciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $68.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $61.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $54.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Exact Sciences's market standing.

Discovering Exact Sciences: A Closer Look

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It also has a pipeline of blood-based tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

