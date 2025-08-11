Expert Outlook: Under Armour Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Under Armour UAA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.88, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.13%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Under Armour by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $6.50 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $7.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $7.00 - Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $12.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $9.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $6.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $7.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Under Armour's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Under Armour's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Under Armour analyst ratings.

About Under Armour

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Financial Insights: Under Armour

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Under Armour's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.