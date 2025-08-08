Breaking Down Federal Realty Investment: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Federal Realty Investment FRT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Federal Realty Investment, presenting an average target of $107.89, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. A 6.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $114.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Federal Realty Investment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $107.00 $109.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $96.00 $107.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $106.00 - Michael Mueller JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $108.00 $108.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $103.00 $118.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $117.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $120.00 $135.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $108.00 $114.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $113.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Federal Realty Investment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Federal Realty Investment: A Closer Look

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 103 properties, which includes 27.5 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Financial Milestones: Federal Realty Investment's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 49.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

