What Analysts Are Saying About Onto Innovation Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Onto Innovation ONTO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Onto Innovation, revealing an average target of $126.25, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A decline of 15.13% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Onto Innovation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $160.00 $190.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $160.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $90.00 $110.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $110.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Onto Innovation's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Onto Innovation's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Onto Innovation analyst ratings.

Get to Know Onto Innovation Better

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the sources of total revenue.

Onto Innovation: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Onto Innovation showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.5% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Onto Innovation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Onto Innovation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Onto Innovation's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.