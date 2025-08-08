22 Analysts Have This To Say About Sunrun

Ratings for Sunrun RUN were provided by 22 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 4 4 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 2 1 3M Ago 3 2 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.4, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $0.01. This current average reflects an increase of 1.51% from the previous average price target of $11.23.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sunrun. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Underperform $10.00 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $13.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $12.00 $10.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $13.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $21.00 $13.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Hold $11.00 $5.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $5.00 $12.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $6.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $0.01 $0.01 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $5.00 $6.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $17.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $7.78 $7.78 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $4.00 $9.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sunrun. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sunrun's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sunrun's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sunrun: A Closer Look

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sunrun showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.68% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 49.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

