9 Analysts Have This To Say About CubeSmart

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on CubeSmart CUBE in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.89, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $45.67, the current average has increased by 2.67%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CubeSmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $47.00 $48.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $47.00 $48.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $48.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Neutral $43.00 $39.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $47.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $49.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CubeSmart's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CubeSmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Key Indicators: CubeSmart's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.22.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

