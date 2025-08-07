Six Flags Entertainment Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment FUN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Six Flags Entertainment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has decreased by 13.98% from the previous average price target of $42.92.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Six Flags Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $30.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $43.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $40.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $25.00 $41.00 Thomas Yeh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $36.00 $43.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $49.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $43.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $37.00 $42.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Six Flags Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Six Flags Entertainment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Six Flags Entertainment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Six Flags Entertainment analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Six Flags Entertainment's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Six Flags Entertainment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 98.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Six Flags Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Six Flags Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Six Flags Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.99.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores.

