e.l.f. Beauty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (23 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on e.l.f. Beauty ELF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 4 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $119.04, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Observing a 23.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $96.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $120.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $120.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $105.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $123.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $150.00 $114.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $113.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $110.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $130.00 $105.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $75.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $70.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $95.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $105.00 $95.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $109.00 $81.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $70.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $115.00 $75.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $114.00 $105.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $85.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $84.00 $59.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into e.l.f. Beauty's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Unraveling the Financial Story of e.l.f. Beauty

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, e.l.f. Beauty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.58% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

