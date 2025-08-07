What 43 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sarepta Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 43 analysts have released ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|15
|22
|2
|2
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|8
|18
|2
|1
|2M Ago
|0
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.23, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 35.52%.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
The standing of Sarepta Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Salveen Richter
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$19.00
|$10.00
|Yanan Zhu
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$50.00
|$48.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$22.00
|$10.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$22.00
|$10.00
|Biren Amin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$15.00
|$11.00
|William Pickering
|Bernstein
|Announces
|Market Perform
|$13.00
|-
|Kostas Biliouris
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$50.00
|$25.00
|Hartaj Singh
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$37.00
|$30.00
|Matthew Harrison
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$20.00
|$15.00
|Anupam Rama
|JP Morgan
|Announces
|Neutral
|$24.00
|-
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$10.00
|$18.00
|Andrew Tsai
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$35.00
|$40.00
|Yanan Zhu
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$48.00
|$65.00
|Yigal Nochomovitz
|Citigroup
|Announces
|Sell
|$7.00
|-
|Tazeen Ahmad
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$10.00
|$20.00
|Kostas Biliouris
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$25.00
|$50.00
|Biren Amin
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$11.00
|$18.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$18.00
|$32.00
|Eliana Merle
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$12.00
|$45.00
|Uy Ear
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$14.00
|$40.00
|Biren Amin
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$18.00
|$32.00
|Kostas Biliouris
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$50.00
|$70.00
|Mani Foroohar
|Leerink Swann
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$10.00
|$45.00
|Anupam Rama
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$20.00
|$28.00
|Gil Blum
|Needham
|Maintains
|Hold
|$50.00
|$50.00
|Tazeen Ahmad
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$20.00
|$28.00
|Hartaj Singh
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$41.00
|$45.00
|Yanan Zhu
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$65.00
|$75.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$32.00
|$29.00
|Brian Abrahams
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$23.00
|$25.00
|Brian Skorney
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$35.00
|$30.00
|Gil Blum
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$50.00
|$50.00
|Anupam Rama
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$28.00
|$30.00
|Mitchell Kapoor
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Lowers
|Sell
|$10.00
|$40.00
|Anupam Rama
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$30.00
|$84.00
|Hartaj Singh
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$45.00
|$123.00
|Uy Ear
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$40.00
|$85.00
|David Hoang
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Hold
|$25.00
|$50.00
|Salveen Richter
|Goldman Sachs
|Announces
|Neutral
|$29.00
|-
|Matthew Harrison
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$40.00
|$113.00
|Brian Skorney
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$30.00
|$60.00
|Yanan Zhu
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$75.00
|$100.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$29.00
|$89.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sarepta Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.
If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.
Sarepta Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 80.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -60.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -33.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm