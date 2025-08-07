What 43 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sarepta Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 43 analysts have released ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 15 22 2 2 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 8 18 2 1 2M Ago 0 6 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.23, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 35.52%.

The standing of Sarepta Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.00 $10.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $10.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $10.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 William Pickering Bernstein Announces Market Perform $13.00 - Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $50.00 $25.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $37.00 $30.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Announces Neutral $24.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $18.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $65.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Announces Sell $7.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $20.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $50.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $11.00 $18.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $32.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $45.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Neutral $14.00 $40.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $18.00 $32.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $70.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Swann Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $45.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $28.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Hold $50.00 $50.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $28.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $41.00 $45.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $25.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $84.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $123.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $85.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $50.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $29.00 - Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $113.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $60.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $100.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $89.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sarepta Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 80.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -60.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -33.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

