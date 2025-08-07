Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Staar Surgical Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Staar Surgical STAA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Staar Surgical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.31% from the previous average price target of $20.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Staar Surgical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $20.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $28.00 $20.00 James Sidoti Sidoti & Co. Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Staar Surgical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Staar Surgical's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also makes lenses that are used in surgery to treat cataracts. The company offers two types of products: Implantable Collamer lenses (ICL) and intraocular lens (IOL). The ICLs are used in refractive surgery and IOLs are used in cataract surgery. The majority of its sales are generated from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

Staar Surgical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Staar Surgical's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -44.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Staar Surgical's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -127.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Staar Surgical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Staar Surgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

