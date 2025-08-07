6 Analysts Have This To Say About Bentley Systems

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Bentley Systems BSY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bentley Systems, revealing an average target of $61.33, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $54.83, the current average has increased by 11.85%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bentley Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $57.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $65.00 $59.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $58.00 $53.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $64.00 $54.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $50.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $59.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bentley Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bentley Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bentley Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation, project management, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Bentley Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bentley Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.7% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bentley Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bentley Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

