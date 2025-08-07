What Analysts Are Saying About Lyft Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Lyft LYFT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lyft, presenting an average target of $18.09, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Marking an increase of 1.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.91.

The standing of Lyft among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $18.00 $16.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $14.00 $22.00 George Gianarikas Citigroup Lowers Hold $14.00 $22.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $21.00 $16.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lyft's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lyft: A Closer Look

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Lyft: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lyft displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

