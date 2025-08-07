Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Tandem Diabetes Care

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tandem Diabetes Care, presenting an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 22.98% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tandem Diabetes Care. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $30.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $14.00 $24.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Hold $24.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $24.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Tandem Diabetes Care's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless patch pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the US, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -55.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -62.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

