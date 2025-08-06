Mosaic Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Mosaic MOS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Mosaic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.80, the current average has increased by 15.72%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mosaic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Joshua Spector UBS Announces Buy $45.00 - Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $40.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $40.00 $33.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $34.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $33.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $29.00 Hamir Patel CIBC Raises Neutral $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mosaic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mosaic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mosaic analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Mosaic: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Mosaic faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.18% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.