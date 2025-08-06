8 Analysts Assess Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.62, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 6.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $71.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $105.00 $112.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $80.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $88.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Sami Corwin William Blair Announces Outperform $65.00 - Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

Delving into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Background

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -108.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -75.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.