What Analysts Are Saying About Ichor Holdings Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Ichor Holdings ICHR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ichor Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 7.63% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Ichor Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Diffely DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $45.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $21.00 $25.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ichor Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ichor Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ichor Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ichor Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ichor Holdings: A Closer Look

Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company also manufactures machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Singapore, Europe, and Others, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from Singapore.

Ichor Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ichor Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.71% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ichor Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ichor Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ichor Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

