The Analyst Verdict: Corning In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Corning GLW during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $62.83, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 14.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $54.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Corning among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $50.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $72.00 $55.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $52.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $60.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $52.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $52.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corning. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corning. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Corning's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Corning's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corning analyst ratings.

Get to Know Corning Better

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Key Indicators: Corning's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Corning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.79% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corning's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.