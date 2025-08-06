Expert Outlook: CryoPort Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CryoPort CYRX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CryoPort and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 3.57% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of CryoPort's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $16.00 - Paul Knight Keybanc Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Helfey Hannah Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $13.00 - David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CryoPort's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CryoPort

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. It operates in two reportable segments: Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CryoPort

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CryoPort's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -34.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CryoPort's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CryoPort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

