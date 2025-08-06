The Analyst Verdict: Snap In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Snap SNAP, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.12, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $8.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.16% from the previous average price target of $9.81.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Snap by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $9.50 $10.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.50 $6.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $10.00 $9.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $8.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Snap. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Snap's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Snap's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Snap showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.1% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Snap's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

