Assessing Rivian Automotive: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Rivian Automotive RIVN underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.2, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.56% from the previous average price target of $14.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Rivian Automotive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Maintains Hold $16.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rivian Automotive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Understanding the Numbers: Rivian Automotive's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -43.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.