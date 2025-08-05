Demystifying Eastman Chemical: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical EMN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $84.0, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. A decline of 13.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eastman Chemical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $74.00 $91.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $68.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $79.00 $93.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $80.00 $92.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $93.00 $106.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $101.00 $107.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eastman Chemical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Eastman Chemical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Eastman Chemical's Background

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Eastman Chemical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Eastman Chemical's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.93%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

