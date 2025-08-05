Lincoln National Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Lincoln National LNC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.62, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.46% from the previous average price target of $36.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Lincoln National by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $40.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $41.00 $38.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $32.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lincoln National's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lincoln National's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lincoln National analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Understanding the Numbers: Lincoln National's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln National's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lincoln National's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.