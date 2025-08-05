What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Penske Automotive Group

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Penske Automotive Group PAG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $174.0, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $166.00, the current average has increased by 4.82%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Penske Automotive Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $155.00 $160.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $140.00 $140.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Penske Automotive Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Penske Automotive Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group operates in 19 US states and overseas. It has over 150 US and Puerto Rico light-vehicle stores as well as 210 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom but also in Australia, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The company is the third-largest US publicly traded dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 40 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other segments are service and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 45 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 16 used-vehicle stores, mostly in the US and UK under the CarShop (US) and Sytner Select (UK) brands. Penske is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Penske Automotive Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Penske Automotive Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Penske Automotive Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penske Automotive Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penske Automotive Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Penske Automotive Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

