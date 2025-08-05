Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss First Solar Stock

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for First Solar FSLR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $219.2, with a high estimate of $278.00 and a low estimate of $157.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.6% from the previous average price target of $203.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $203.00 $194.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $222.00 $203.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $203.00 $186.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $194.00 $192.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $278.00 $275.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $188.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $192.00 $157.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $275.00 $251.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Hold $157.00 $127.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $255.00 $204.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Steve Fleishman Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $221.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for First Solar's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into First Solar's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Solar's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

