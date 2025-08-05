A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On International Paper Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated International Paper IP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.25, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.53% increase from the previous average price target of $46.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of International Paper by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $43.00 $40.00 Anojja Shah UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Discovering International Paper: A Closer Look

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one-third of the North American corrugated packaging market. The company also has a substantial presence in Europe following its acquisition of DS Smith. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Financial Insights: International Paper

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: International Paper's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: International Paper's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

