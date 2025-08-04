Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Bruker

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Bruker BRKR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.11, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.72%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Bruker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $40.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $61.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $50.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $57.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $48.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bruker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bruker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bruker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bruker's Background

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, applied markets, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company operates in segments, namely, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from United States.

Bruker: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bruker's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bruker's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

