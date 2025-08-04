7 Analysts Have This To Say About Lincoln National

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Lincoln National LNC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.86, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Marking an increase of 5.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $36.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lincoln National among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $40.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $41.00 $38.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $32.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lincoln National's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lincoln National's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lincoln National: A Closer Look

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Understanding the Numbers: Lincoln National's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln National's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lincoln National's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

