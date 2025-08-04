Where Church & Dwight Co Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Church & Dwight Co CHD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 2 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $101.0, along with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.32% increase from the previous average price target of $97.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Church & Dwight Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $92.00 $97.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $101.00 $102.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $83.00 $84.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $97.00 $92.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $103.00 $102.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $114.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Church & Dwight Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Church & Dwight Co Better

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Most recently, the firm announced the addition of Touchland, and its hand santizer business, to its fold. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

A Deep Dive into Church & Dwight Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

