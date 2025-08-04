Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $712.47, a high estimate of $943.00, and a low estimate of $560.00. Experiencing a 5.43% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $753.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $640.00 $600.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $761.00 $754.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $695.00 $688.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $815.00 $810.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Neutral $584.00 $560.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $754.00 $755.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $800.00 $950.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $560.00 $633.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $600.00 $800.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $755.00 $958.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $580.00 $700.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $943.00 $943.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $700.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Better

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.7% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

