Breaking Down Tronox Holdings: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tronox Holdings TROX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $6.26, with a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $3.00. Highlighting a 28.94% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.81.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Tronox Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $3.60 $8.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $8.00 $8.50 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $3.00 $7.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $8.50 $10.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $7.00 $5.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $13.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tronox Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tronox Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Tronox Holdings

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the majority of revenue.

A Deep Dive into Tronox Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tronox Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.85% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tronox Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

