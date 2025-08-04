Demystifying Ocugen: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Ocugen OCGN were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Experiencing a 2.78% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Ocugen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ocugen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ocugen compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ocugen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ocugen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Ocugen

Ocugen Inc company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. The company's pipeline includes Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, Novel Biologic Therapy for Retinal Diseases, Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapy Platform, Inhaled Mucosal Vaccine Platform. The company is developing a modifier gene therapy platform designed to fulfill unmet medical needs related to retinal diseases, including inherited retinal diseases ("IRDs"), such as RP, LCA, Stargardt disease, and multifactorial diseases such as dAMD and Geographic Atrophy ("GA").

Ocugen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ocugen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 46.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ocugen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1036.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocugen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -67.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ocugen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -20.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ocugen's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

