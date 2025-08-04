Demystifying Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 19 analysts have published ratings on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $406.0, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $333.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.04% from the previous average price target of $338.22.

The perception of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $342.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $550.00 $403.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $415.00 $390.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $395.00 $333.00 Martin Auster Raymond James Raises Outperform $424.00 $370.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $329.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $449.00 $304.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $400.00 $325.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $405.00 $312.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $478.00 $377.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $385.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $338.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $404.00 $364.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $359.00 $336.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Raises Buy $384.00 $328.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $287.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $377.00 $320.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $360.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.26% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -36.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

