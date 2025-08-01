Breaking Down Murphy USA: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Murphy USA MUSA has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $480.0, with a high estimate of $525.00 and a low estimate of $440.00. A decline of 8.57% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Murphy USA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $440.00 $520.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $480.00 $500.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $475.00 $530.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $525.00 $550.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Murphy USA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Murphy USA's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Murphy USA's Background

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 fueling stations and convenience stores primarily across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The firm owns about 75% of its locations, with most stores situated in high-traffic areas near Walmart supercenters. Murphy's stores typically range from 1,400-2,800 square feet, with most of its in-store sales derived from tobacco and nicotine products. The company acquired about 150 QuickChek stores in 2021, boosting its presence in grocery and foodservice. Murphy generates about two thirds of its profit from fuel retailing, with the remaining third coming from in-store sales.

Breaking Down Murphy USA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Murphy USA's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.6% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Murphy USA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Murphy USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

