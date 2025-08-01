The Analyst Verdict: ResMed In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on ResMed RMD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $289.62, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.5% from the previous average price target of $264.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of ResMed among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $290.00 $270.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Laura Sutcliffe UBS Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $298.00 $274.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $270.00 $248.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $294.00 $255.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ResMed. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ResMed. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ResMed's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering ResMed: A Closer Look

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ResMed's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ResMed's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, ResMed adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

