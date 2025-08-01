Deep Dive Into Teleflex Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Teleflex TFX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $138.71, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Experiencing a 5.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $146.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teleflex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Neutral $135.00 $130.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $135.00 $130.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $137.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Neutral $130.00 $150.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $130.00 $145.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $137.00 $140.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $173.00 $191.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teleflex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teleflex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2024 sales), interventional (19%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (15%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (7%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Teleflex's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Teleflex's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

