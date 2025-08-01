What Analysts Are Saying About First Bancorp Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on First Bancorp FBNC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated First Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has increased by 3.81% from the previous average price target of $50.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $51.00 $48.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $57.00 $53.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $53.00 $50.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering First Bancorp: A Closer Look

First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage lending, SBA lending, accounts receivable financing and investment advisory services.

Financial Insights: First Bancorp

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: First Bancorp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

