Demystifying Clean Harbors: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Clean Harbors CLH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $264.4, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has increased by 2.01% from the previous average price target of $259.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Clean Harbors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $280.00 $278.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $220.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $256.00 $254.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $264.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $278.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Clean Harbors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Clean Harbors's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Clean Harbors: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clean Harbors's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.01% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Clean Harbors faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

