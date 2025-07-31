Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Navient

Navient NAVI has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $16.50, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.50, the current average has increased by 5.17%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Navient by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $16.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.50 $12.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $16.50 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Navient's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Navient's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Navient analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Navient Better

Navient Corp provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. The company operates its business in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Federal Education Loans segment, in which the company owns and manages the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans, generating revenue mainly in the form of net interest income. The Consumer Lending segment owns and manages private education loans and is the master servicer for these portfolios. Through its Earnest brand, the company also refinances and originates in-school private educational loans.

Financial Insights: Navient

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Navient's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navient's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navient's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navient's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 18.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.